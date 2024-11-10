Taylor Swift Misses MTV EMAs Despite Winning 4 Awards, But Shows Support for Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Despite being the most-awarded artist at the MTV European Music Awards, Taylor Swift was absent at the program.

The awards show honored numerous artists with awards from different categories. Aside from the awarding, the EMAs were also graced by spectacular performances from the event's performer lineup.

Swift had won a total of four awards at the 2024 MTV EMAs. This included the Best Video, secured by "Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone), alongside Best Artist, Best US Act, and Best Live. The "Sparks Fly" singer also became the event's most-awarded artist.

However, Swift wasn't physically there at the awards show to accept her trophies. Instead, the EMAs showed the singer's acceptance speech through a video, which was seemingly recorded during one of her "Eras" shows.

🚨| Taylor Swift's acceptance video for her 4 wins at the 2024 MTV EMAs! #MTVEMAs



pic.twitter.com/ZZGztxZveV — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 10, 2024

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce Share Heartwarming Moment at Chiefs Game After His Fiery Defense of Her and Travis

On social media, Swift drew attention for being spotted supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his latest NFL game. Photos of the singer wearing a red jacket, corset, and skirt were uploaded online. Clips showing Swift cheering at the game were also posted.

🏈| Taylor watching the game 😍 pic.twitter.com/sWEnprYOyt — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 10, 2024

🏈| Taylor celebrating after Travis' touchdown 🎉pic.twitter.com/u5kqToRdVf — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 10, 2024

Swift's attendance at the NFL game to support Kelce sparked comments from fans, as some expressed mild disappointment for Swift's absence at the EMAs.

"Coming from you from the Eras tour she says, as if, the reason she isn't there is because she was at the Chiefs game," one internet user commented.

Another chimed in, "Not girly acting like she can't come because she has a show when she's actually watching a football game."

"from the eras tour" while she's at a football game i can't https://t.co/KYguid32wM — no champagne just problems⸆⸉🃏 (@stolenlullabyx) November 10, 2024