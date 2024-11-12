Britney Spears Set to Cut Off Child Support Payments to Ex Kevin Federline as Deadline Looms

Britney Spears will soon be free from having to make child support payments.

The music superstar has mere days left until payments to her ex, Kevin Federline, are set to dry up for good.

According to TMZ, Spears only has three days left of payments to make with the last one taking place on Nov. 15. Sources told the outlet that the "Hold It Against Me" songstress has been making bi-monthly payments to Federline for their child Jayden. They shared that Spears paid $10,000 at the beginning of November and will make her final $10,000 on Nov. 15.

Earlier this year, Spears' lawyer, Laura Wasser, and Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, battled over how much Spears should be paying and for how long she should pay child support. In the end, they agreed until the end of November to align with Jayden finishing high school.

Previously, Spears and Federline agreed to $20,000 a month in child support when they divorced. However, that went up to $40,000 in 2018 despite Federline having custody of the kids every day. They then agreed to the $20k a month after Sean Preston turned 18.

Spears making her last child support payment comes after she and Jayden reunited after years of estrangement.

"They have been spending a lot of time together," a source told Page Six.

Another source shared that Jayden has been "back in California," after previously moving to Hawaii with his 19-year-old brother, Sean, and their father, Kevin Federline, last year.

The source went on to say that everything is "moving in the right direction" between mother and son. They previously spoke on Mother's Day earlier this year as well.

However, TMZ reports that while Jayden has seen Spears a couple of times recently since moving back to California, Federline has been left in the dark in terms of a reunion between the two of them.

"If there has been a reconciliation it's news to Kevin," Kaplan told the news outlet.

He shared that Jayden and Federline speak regularly, but Jayden's father has not been told of any reunion.

Spears has not complained about paying child support and a source told People that she is happy to support her kids however she can.