Flo Milli Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation After Her Celeb Pals Started Congratulating Her

Flo Milli is shutting down any rumor that she might be pregnant.

Speculation began that the rapper was pregnant when she posted a video to her Instagram on Nov. 12. In the video, she shared an unreleased song, asking followers, "What yall think i should name this song??"

The clip sees her cuddled up with an unidentified man, who rubbed her midsection in the video. Wearing a crop top, many people pointed out how her belly looked more round than usual.

"The girl pregnant," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Name it BIG BABY," shared someone else.

However, Flo Milli has gone on to address the rumors that she is pregnant, shutting them down once and for all.

"Da-n i cant be. bloated??"she wrote on X.

damn i cant be bloated?? — FLOSKI✰ (@_FloMilli) November 13, 2024

Despite her denying that she is pregnant, it did not stop other celebs from sharing their excitement for Flo Milli.

"FLO WAIT WAIT THIS ALOT RN. You look pretty asf bihhhhhh," Sexyy Red wrote in the comments section.

"I'm not gone lie I ain't hear a word u said [loud crying face emoji] congratulations omg Flo Mommi Sh-ttttt," Baby Tate said.

"BELLLLYYYYY CONGRATS BABYYYY," added Big Boss Vette.

"mgggg!!! She so pretty! Preggo face," Saucy Santana noted.

Flo Milli has been busy birthing new music as of late though. The rapper recently released the song "Why Lie?" with Skepta.

"I keep it 100. I wasn't even supposed to do that second verse, but Flo's verse was so crazy," Skepta shared on Apple Music 1.

"When she hits the 'True Religion greedy. Heart cold, I think I need'... that's when it starts going, it started getting crazy. Then I was like, 'Bro, wait. I need to do something,'" he added.