Eric André Froze up When Madonna Hit His DMs: 'I'm Just Too Shy'

Comedian Eric André missed his chance to be with Madonna after she reached out to him through his DMs.

André appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to promote his podcast 'Bombing With Eric André.' While on the show, Kimmel hared a picture of André flashing his naked behind next to Madonna after he had been invited onstage during one of her concerts. That was when André revealed that the singer had a "crush" on him.

"Madonna has a bit of a crush on me. Not to brag. She slid in my DMs. I don't want to put her on Front Street, but you know, there was a little bit of chemistry between us. It was some flirtation... I'm way too intimidated by Madonna, that's the Queen of Pop, you can't just waltz in there," the comedian said.

André still entertained the idea of sleeping with Madonna.

"You got to come in roses, you gotta play Boyz II Men, you gotta drip chocolate candles. She slept with 2Pac and [Jean-Michel] Basquiat, [so] you gotta bring your A-game," André told Kimmel.

However, André revealed that he was "too shy" to go through with sleeping with the singer.

"I had interest, and my sister called me, and she goes, 'You need to bang Madonna, and I'm not taking no as an answer,' and she hung up on me. I'm just too shy," André explained.

Despite his past hesitations, André went on to declare that he would sleep with Madonna in the future.

"You know what, f**k it. Tonight, I will guarantee this audience [that] I will have sex with Madonna on this table... while Jimmy watches!" André added.

Madonna has recently been linked to Akeem Morris and has shared pictures of the two of them on her social media accounts. So, it seems unlikely a relationship between her and André would arise.