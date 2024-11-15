Stevie J Says Diddy Was Under the Influence When The Rapper Brutally Assaulted Cassie in Hotel

Stevie J has long been an associate of Diddy, and now, he is providing new insight into the embattled rapper's behavior. '

Stevie appeared in the 'TMZ' documentary, 'The Downfall of Diddy,' where he made some shocking revelations about Diddy, including that he was on drugs when he assaulted his ex, Cassie Ventura.

"It was a real emotional moment. He was hurt that that video came out, it crushed him," he said.

The former Bad Boy Records' producer then shared that Diddy was "in a dark place" when the video came out that showed him brutally assaulting Cassie.

"He was in a dark place in his life. He was just doing a lot of drugs and it was dark for him," Stevie claimed.

He went on to reveal that Diddy, 55, was not focused on how damaging the footage was to his reputation, but rather, the damage it had on the women in Diddy's life.

"He was like, 'Yo, my daughters and my mom gotta see this.' And I was like, 'Yeah, your friends gotta see it, too. Who wants to see themselves beating on a girl? I think that would hurt all of us." Stevie said.

Currently, Diddy is behind bars in New York City, where he will remain as he awaits his trial in May 2025. He is fighting various charges, including racketeering, and sex trafficking.

These accusations that Diddy was on drugs when he assaulted Cassie come as Suge Knight claimed that Diddy molested Usher back when he and Usher worked on an album together.

"Everybody knows what Puffy did. There's not one person that didn't know that Puffy was f*****g Usher," Knight alleged to Michael Franzese. He then claimed that the alleged abuse occurred when Usher was a teen.

"Usher spent the night with him and Puffy being in the same bed when they did an album," he alleged.

"They never put out one song at that time," Knight claimed.

This is not the only accusation that was made during the bombshell interview. Knight also claimed that Diddy molested Justin Bieber when he was a teen as well.