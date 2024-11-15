Leaked Audio: Lil Durk Denies Protective Custody Claims in Revealing Jail Call

Chicago rapper Lil Durk speaks about being in federal custody in a recently leaked audio clip that's made more intriguing by a comment the rapper makes about being in protective custody.

The phone call, which re-emerged on social media on Friday, appears to be the first time the Chicago rapper has spoken out since being moved to a California prison last month.

In the almost two-minute clip, Lil Durk is heard telling the caller he is okay and remaining optimistic. On the recording, he is heard saying, "I'm good, my spirits are high."

The rapper also expressed that he is being received well by the other inmates, slamming suggestions that he needs special protection because of his charges.

A user on Instagram, who claims to be an associate of Lil Durk, shared the audio. The user went on to share their support for the rapper while highlighting his character in their post.

"Just got off the phone with my brudda @lildurk. He's in good spirits staying positive and fighting to get back home to his kids and family," the user wrote.

Rap star Lil Durk — real name Durk Derrick Banks — was arrested last month over accusations of plotting to get someone killed. He has been charged with conspiracy and firearms charges and, if convicted, faces a potential life sentence.

During an arraignment in federal court in Los Angeles, the rapper pleaded not guilty. He is set to begin trial on Jan. 7, 2025, and is due in court to have his bond heard on Dec. 12.

The phone call has gone viral among fans and media, as many hope the rapper will be freed in no time. Fans have stepped up to support Lil Durk, recently pointing out how much of a wholesome family man he is as the case progresses.

Lil Durk is currently locked up, and he is waiting to deal with the upcoming legal proceedings.