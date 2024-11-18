Charli XCX Sings Hilarious Parody of Chappell Roan's 'HOT TO GO!' in SNL's New 'Domingo' Sketch

Charli XCX stirred laughs across the internet with her newest appearance on SNL.

On November 17, Saturday Night Live uploaded a video titled "Babymoon" and brought back sketch couple Matthew and Kelsey, who were serenaded again by the "Kel-Squad." The performance was also led by Charli, who played the role of Kelsey's "cousin."

In this sequel of the "Domingo" skit, the squad proceeded to sing a hilarious rendition of Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!" to recount their "babymoon" trip in Miami with a now-pregnant Kelsey.

The squad sang, "We got facials at the spa but Kelsey doesn't talk at all / We say, Kelsey, get off your phone / 'Cause we know who she's texting, know who she's texting"

A witty lyrical take on the song then chanted, "D-O-M-I-N-G-O, Kelsey is texting Domingo," much to Matthew's visible shock and disappointment.

The parody continues to sing about Kelsey eventually meeting Domingo's family, her being dedicated to learning Spanish, and getting the results of a questionable paternity test.

"She says we came to Miami / 'Cause she found out the paternity / The doctor says it is twins, one is Matthew and one is Domingo," the squad revealed.

The "Babymoon" sketch is a sequel to SNL's "Bridesmaid Speech," which featured Ariana Grande.

In this performance, Grande and the Kel-Squad sang about a bachelorette party gone wrong.