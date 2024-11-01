Charli XCX's 'Brat Summer' Lives On as Dictionary Crowns It the 'Word of the Year'

Charli XCX's album Brat captured the culture zeitgeist over the summer, and the impact has landed it a prestigious honor.

The title of her sixth album, it became a meme so influential that the Collins Dictionary has dubbed "brat" its word of the year for 2024.

The dictionary announced the news on Nov. 1 sharing that "brat" is "characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude."

"Inspired by the Charli XCX album, 'brat' has become one of the most talked about words of 2024. More than a hugely successful album, 'brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and 'brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," the dictionary went on to note.

However, Charli XCX's definition of "brat" is a bit different. Billboard lists her definition as "that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes."

Charli has also described the aesthetic as, "me, my flaws, my f--k ups, my ego rolled into one" and "that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat."

There are some essential items for brat summer, including cigarettes, a BIC lighter, and a scrappy white top without a bra.

The brat aesthetic became so omnipresent that it was adapted by Vice President Kamala Harris for her campaign back in July when she announced she would be entering the presidential race.

Other words that were short-listed for this year's WOTY include: brainrot, era, as well as looksmaxxing, rawdogging, anti-tourism, delulu, romantasy, supermajority and yapping.