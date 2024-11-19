Sabrina Carpenter Stuns Fans with Bold NSFW Moment During 'Juno' Performance

Sabrina Carpenter left many blushing after her latest performance of "Juno" in Los Angeles.

During her performance of the song, the singer acted out an NSFW sex act, shocking fans at the concert.

The pop star took the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, delivering a performance of her latest hit, "Juno" -- a provocative song about being so infatuated with someone, you want them to make you pregnant.

Typically, Sabrina treats fans to a sexy pose while performing the NSFW anthem where she normally shouts, "Have you ever tried this one?!" to the crowd.

But the former Disney Channel star took her performance to the next level during her latest show, dropping to her knees and acting out a provocative oral sex gesture. She fully embraced the moment, even gagging on her words as she posed her usual nightly question to the audience.

Elsewhere at the concert, Carpenter went on to "arrest" someone in the crowd for "being too hot" and chose Jack Antonoff -- before playfully opting for his wife, Margaret Qualley, instead.

The moment went down before Carpenter played her song "Juno," as she looked around the arena for her "Juno girl" of the evening.

"Hey, this is super awkward. But I'm sure you're probably really good at producing. In fact, I'm almost so confident that you could produce someone even hotter than you," Carpenter said.

Antonoff, who produced multiple songs on Carpenter's Short n' Sweet album, then walks out of frame. Qualley steps up and smiles.

"This right there ladies and gentlemen, this is a hottie with substance," exclaimed Carpenter.

Qualley introduces herself to Carpenter, who hands her a set of pink handcuffs and said, "And I think that Margaret and Sabrina are good names to be in a relationship together."

"Oh my God, Margaret, my clothes just fell off thinking about us. Will you be my Juno girl, Margaret?" she asks.

Nov. 18 marked the last show in the United States leg of the Short n' Sweet tour. The trek resumes in Europe next year.