Barry Keoghan Admits Trolls Calling Him 'Ugly' While Dating Sabrina Carpenter Affects Him

Barry Keoghan is opening up about how being labeled as "ugly" has affected him while he is dating Sabrina Carpenter.

In a clip posted to TikTok from the Louis Theroux podcast on Nov. 5, the actor shared that some of the comments directed toward him about his looks are "disgusting."

"Some of the comments on my appearance is completely different and absolutely disgusting," Keoghan began.

That's when Theroux chimed in and said that he had read nothing but good things about the actor's appearance.

"Do you feel like you're getting trolled," Theroux then asked Keoghan.

"In general, everyone kind of does on the internet and you're worse for going on and looking. I don't know. It's a sad way to pick someone's appearance apart," Keoghan responded.

"People can sit there and make videos and be like 'I don't like his face. He looks weird or he looks evil' and pick you apart."

Keoghan then concluded by saying that he should not be on the internet, but that his curiosity gets the best of him at times.

Keoghan and Carpenter have been dating since July 2023 before going public with their romance in February 2024. The actor starred in Carpenter's music video for "Please Please Please," which became her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Since going public, the pair have praised one another, with Keoghan recently sharing his excitement of Carpenter and her Grammy Award nominations.

"I don't know anyone who works as hard, you know, I'm in awe of her watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets. Especially being on that music video, she knows the vision and what she wants," he told SiriusXM.

Prior to dating Carpenter, Keoghan split from Alyson Kierans, with whom he shares a son with.