Diddy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Man Who Claims He Woke Up to the Rapper Assaulting Him and Talking Dirty

Diddy has been hit with five additional lawsuits as the legal battle with the rapper rages on.

There are five new lawsuits that have been filed against Diddy, with both men and women claiming that he sexually assaulted them in the latest legal docs.

According to the documents obtained by Page Six, one man, who is listed as John Doe in the docs, alleges that he was invited to an afterparty at a residence in Miami by one of Combs' associates. He says that there were other stars present at the party. While at the party, the man claims that he began to fall in and out of consciousness after he consumed a beverage.

The man then alleges that he woke up naked and felt a sharp pain in his rectum and anus. When he fully came to, he claims that Combs was trying to insert himself into the victim. John Doe alleges that Diddy talked dirty to him and "smiled disturbingly." However, the man says that he was not able to fight off the assault due to the drugs that were in his system.

The man then woke up the next day and claims that he was handed his clothes before being escorted back to the nightclub where the party was held the night before.

The second lawsuit, also filed by Tony Buzbee, claims that Diddy drugged and then forced a woman to perform oral sex on him. The woman says the incident stems from 2001 when she was 18 and she's listed as Jane Doe in the docs. She claims that she was at Halloween party when she was escorted to an SUV where Diddy and his security were. She also alleges that felt dizzy after consuming a drink. That's when the alleged assault took place. The woman claims that she was not allowed to leave the vehicle until the act was completed.

A third victim, who was 17 at the time, alleges that she was drugged and raped by Diddy during a Fourth of July all-white party in the Hamptons in 2004.

The fourth victim alleges that he was drugged and raped after traveling to Manhattan for a music video role in October 2001. In the lawsuit, the man claims that Combs' bodyguard held down his arms and also put a condom on.

The last victim alleges that he was also drugged and sodomized by Combs after he attended a party at the rapper's NYC home "in or around 2022."

All of the victims are suing Diddy for damages.

Buzbee is representing more than 120 victims who have said to have claims against Diddy. The rapper is currently behind bars on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial date is set for May 5, 2025.