Cher Reveals She Kissed Warren Beatty When She Was 15 and He Was 25

Cher and Warren Beatty met under strange circumstances and shared a romantic connection when she was just a teenager.

On Nov. 19, the "Believe" singer shared in her memoir Cher: The Memoir Part 1, that she first met Beatty after she borrowed her adoptive father Gilbert's car and almost crashed into a Lincoln owned by the actor. In the book, Cher said that she got our of her car to confront the man who was "unbelievably handsome."

"Ten years older than me, Warren was so drop-dead gorgeous I had to steady myself as he asked my name," she said via Yahoo!.

After buying her cigarettes, Beatty invited the younger Cher to his place for a bite to eat. Though Cher hesitated at first due to her curfew, she eventually agreed.

They went to Beatty's home in Beverly Hills' Trousdale Estates, where she was given a tour and treated to cheese and crackers. "Then he leaned in and kissed me," she writes in her book, revealing that she "kissed him back."

Cher revealed that she borrowed Natalie Wood's bathing suit to go swimming with Beatty and stayed out until the early hours of the morning, 4 a.m. to be exact. Wood and Beatty had just starred in the 1961 movie Splendor in the Grass together.

When she got home, her parents were furious Cher had defied her curfew again.

"You will not go out again until you're twenty-one!" her mother Georgia Holt told her.

Beatty continued to pursue Cher and called the next day to invite the singer to go to dinner and to go for another swim. However, she turned him down because she was in trouble with her parents.

That all changed when he asked to speak to Cher's mother, who "melted" when she learned who was on the other line.

"Why didn't you tell me you were with Warren Beatty?" Holt asked Cher.

Cher would go on to become good friends with Beatty.

In her book, Cher explores "extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono — and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart."

In particular, some of the claims that she made about Bono and their relationship made headlines, including how she told him that she wanted to sleep with their guitar player when the couple was still married.

She also claimed that Bono considered murdering her after the revelation.