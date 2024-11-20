Candace Owens Says 'All of Hollywood Could Fall' Over Diddy Scandal: 'I Am Here for That'

Candace Owens is no stranger to controversial comments. Her latest ones are in regard to the fall of Hollywood.

On Nov. 19, the conservative commentator took to her podcast, The Candace Show, to discuss Diddy and how many people are appearing to be private investigators and have approached social media influencers in regard to the accusations against Diddy.

"It sounds terrifying. The media has always been complicit in laughing away Diddy's criminality ... It was independent media that held onto these allegations. It was us social media influencers and independent journalists who kept this story alive," she says in the video.

Owens then went on to play a clip from TikToker Samson Crouppen. The social media personality showcased what appeared to be a pair of police officers pulling up to his residence and questioning him about being paid to influence his content as well as possible celebrities tied to Diddy.

Crouppen has since denied that he had any monetary value in the Diddy entanglement and TMZ confirmed that he had filed a complaint with the LAPD for harassment.

"What company would have a vested interest in the Diddy case? I would say a lot of them," Owens shares in her podcast.

She goes on to add that the Diddy case "is at the crux of all the Hollywood corruption."

"All of Hollywood could fall. Guess what? I am here for that. I am ready for Hollywood Babylon to fall," Owens adds.

This is not the first time that Owens has spoken out about Diddy and his relation to some of Hollywood's biggest stars. She recently called out Beyoncé and Jay-Z over their alleged ties to the embattled rapper.

She accused the couple of dodging questions about their connections to Diddy as well as lambasting Beyoncé for supposedly lacking the cultural influence she once held.

Her words began after Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, hit back at the claim that Owens made that her daughter was paid to speak at a Kamala Harris rally.

"This has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It's called False Information. Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris's rally in Houston," Knowles said.

In response to this, Owens hit back at the couple.

"10 years ago, Beyoncé and JAY-Z telling us who to vote for, that would have mattered. But it just doesn't anymore. Actually it's annoying. Beyoncé, listen to me girlfriend because I know you're watching. You don't gotta text from your mommy's burner account on Instagram," Owens said.

Owens then hinted at reported controversies surrounding Diddy, pressing Beyoncé to address her spouse's alleged ties.

"If you wanna start with being authentic, maybe give us some answers about Diddy's parties. Your husband's been close with him," she adds.

"I would really caution you to see which way the wind is blowing girlfriend. Because it is not in your favor," she warns them.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not spoken publicly on Owens' comments. Diddy is currently behind bars on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.