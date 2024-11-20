Meek Mill Wishes Diddy Well: 'They Putting Black Men in Jail Off Stories'

Meek Mill has publicly addressed the 2014 birthday party allegations surrounding a celebration hosted by Diddy in his honor.

The claims, detailed in a Daily Mail article, describe a chaotic aftermath at the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas, where the event took place. Property manager Jason Haight claimed to have found broken alcohol bottles, used condoms, bloodstained bedding, razor blades and lubricant scattered across the property.

Haight also reported discovering panties, bras and two discarded iPhones in bushes near the venue's bowling alley. Video footage, reportedly obtained by The Daily Mail, showed attendees -- including rappers Lil Durk and French Montana -- enjoying sushi served on a nude woman.

In response, Meek took to X to challenge the allegations, questioning the credibility of the sources behind the claims.

"They putting black men in jail off stories ... I wish puff well he's a black man I hope he didn't do most of that shit they saying he did .... Why y'all so scared to talk y'all must got sh-t In closet! My past the streets it's nothing to hide!" his rant began.

Meek also accused the media of orchestrating a smear campaign.

"Why nobody looking at the fact of who we consuming this news from .... I went to chat gpt none of these people are even Americans and not close to the black party These weak a-s stories this wasn't even puff party . It's not nothing to be quiet about if you're smart!" Meek said in a separate post.

Meek then brought Tupac into the conversation.

"I see how pac got like that!" he added.

Meek's strong rebuttal underscores his frustration with what he perceives as a targeted campaign to undermine his reputation and others in the entertainment industry. However, he and Diddy have been linked for some time and Meek has fought off many of the allegations being brought against him due to his Diddy ties.

Rumors of Diddy and Meek having relationship stem from a lawsuit by music producer Rodney Jones against Diddy claimed that Diddy had a sexual relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who has previously been in a relationship with Nicki Minaj.

The clues led fans to deduce that it was Meek who was the rapper listed in the lawsuit. After the allegations were made available to the public, Meek hit back on social media and offered anyone $100,000 to prove why his name is linked to Diddy.

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case.... I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'meek' anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right,'" he said on X.

The rapper doubled down on his claims and even went on to offer up more money than what he previously did to anyone that could prove their was a relationship between them.

"I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level ... it's 2 things we can't do in the trenches ... it's no way yall know what type of man I am #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy!" he said.

Additionally, Meek has been critical of hi relationship with Diddy in the past, saying in a clip shared to Instagram: "No Diddy Gang, Meek Milly in real life -- don't ever disrespect me, ya heard?"

Justin Combs, Diddy's son, saw this and responded with a simple "smh."

Diddy is currently behind bars on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He is also facing charges related to prostitution. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him.