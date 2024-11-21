Brooks & Dunn, Jelly Roll's 'Powerful' Performance of 'Believe' Dubbed as 'Most Beautiful Part' of 2024 CMAs

During the 2024 Country Music Awards, the audience was captivated by Brooks & Dunn and Jelly Roll's performance of "Believe."

On the evening of November 20, the 2024 CMAs awarded numerous country singers for their contribution and impact. Amid the acceptance speeches and trophies, music fans were also serenaded with performances at the event.

During the award show, country music duo Brooks & Dunn took it upon themselves to perform on the stage with the gospel song "Believe." But this time, the duo had a twist, with Jelly Roll having set for a duet with Ronnie Dunn.

According to the video uploaded by the CMA, Dunn was shown pouring his heart out in the performance, evident through his amazing vocals. Jelly Roll was also seen serving vocals and throwing bits of improvisation throughout the moving moment.

The camera also panned to the audience members, who were visibly emotional. Some were shown raising their hands and feeling the song's vibe, while others were seen wiping their tears. Netizens have dubbed the performance as the "most beautiful part" of the CMAs.

They also included remarks, such as, "If this doesn't move you, then you're not alive," and "Brooks and Dunn with Jelly Roll singing Believe is exactly what I needed after today, phew."

Brooks and Dunn with Jelly Roll singing I Believe is exactly what I needed after today. Phew. #CMAAwards2024 — 🤠 s. (@ssamoress) November 21, 2024

Jelly Roll and Brooks & Dunn took us to church with Believe...even the guys in Little Big Town are cryining in the audience #CMAawards — Lizzy MacDonald (@Lizzard899) November 21, 2024