Jelly Roll Quits X Over Negativity, Social Media Responds With Surprising Advice

Jelly Roll unleashed a storm of criticism on the social media website X, signaling a potential break from the platform once again.

The 39-year-old country star made a direct and impactful statement: "This is for sure the most toxic negative app to ever exist — PERIOD. lol."

"This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it's insane."

The singer concluded, "It's a safe place for everyone to say mean shit to each other with no consequences. I'm out lol."

Amid his decision, the "Wild Ones" hitmaker has found social media users sharing their thoughts with him. They suggest he embrace free speech, toughen up against trolls, and block negativity.

X user @USApe_ said, "It's free speech my guy. The good the bad and the ugly. I would rather have it this way."

"Country music artist gets feelings hurt and let's social media trolls win... That isn't very country in my opinion Toughen up buttercup," @imhighlyversed added.

"I thought the same thing but you just have to block the negatives and not engage. After a couple weeks, the algorithm will clean your feed. Free speech is worth it. Everything on other apps is heavily censored," @AnnaRMatson tweeted.

According to @ndkla75, "If you follow the right people.. it's great. It's just like life, your choice on who you surround yourself with."

"Your feed reflects what you engage with. If you don't give the haters the time of day, and actively start clicking "not interested in this post" when you see something you don't like, you will immediately see an improvement in the content shown on your feed," @luke_brocks wrote.

Many recommend curating his feed to follow positive influences, allowing the algorithm to filter out the unwanted content over time.

@StephenFultz stated, "A woman literally just praised you on here yesterday for helping her with the loss of her child. If you want to look for hate, you can find it."

He continued, "If you seek for good, you'll find that too. Hate sells in our culture so it will always be at the top of your feed until you prove it isn't interesting. Even then, it will be a part of the algorithm until society changes. But nobody really cares if someone comes or goes honestly. Free speech doesn't protect our feelings."

@AliceJones0709 also declared, "The public space definitely allows people to say whatever they wish negative and positive true or false."

"You dont have to accept it. You can keep scrolling by. You don't have to believe it you can research it, you choose or you can just ignore . You have the power to choose. You choose what you read, what you believe, and what to take with you or leave. It's all up to you."

After the tweet, the singer's profile on X is still up and running, leaving uncertainty about whether he intends to deactivate it completely.

This wasn't the first time Jelly Roll had taken a break from social media. Back in April, as reported by his wife Bunnie XO, the singer decided to step away due to facing bullying related to his weight.