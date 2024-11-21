Jelly Roll Debuts His Massive 110-LB Weight Loss At 2024 CMA Awards

Jelly Roll has made major changes in his health and fitness goals over the last year for the better and the singer is just getting started.

He appeared at the 2024 CMA Awards on Nov. 24 looking noticeably thinner when he performed with country music legends Brooks and Dunn. Together he joined them for a performance of their song "Believe." However, his weight loss is what caught the attention outside of the emotional performance.

Before the performance, Jelly Roll sat down with People where he talked about his dramatic weight loss where he shared that he has lost 110 lbs. so far this year.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years. I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way," he said.

Jelly Roll is currently on his Beautifully Broken tour and shared how he stays fit while being on the road. He said that playing basketball while making nutritious choices when it comes to food have helped him continue on his journey.

"It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day," Jelly explained.

The hardest part about his journey has been his battle with food addiction, which he says began as a child.

"Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment," Jelly shared.

He has no plans to slow done either, telling the publication that he hopes to continue to lose the weight.

His dramatic transformation comes after the singer shared that he had dropped 100 lbs. last month. In May of this year, he participated in a 5K organized by Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. At that time, he shared he had dropped 70 lbs.

At his heaviest, Jelly Roll shared in an Instagram post that he weighed 500 lbs.

"I've been obese since I was a small child. All I've ever known was being fat, and I'm f-----g miserable. I wanna sky dive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food. I fight addictions and alcoholism everyday," he said.

In 2023, he revealed on X that he was "working out daily... praying and meditating .... Eating better — losing weight. Making sure I bring the best version of me on my new album and this tour... this is what growth and gratitude look like in real time."