Jelly Roll's Messy Mishap: Singer Confesses to Pooping Himself on Stage

One of Jelly Roll's most embarrassing moments came courtesy of him trusting his own bodily functions.

The singer revealed this embarrassing moment just so happened to take place on stage.

Jelly Roll was the guest on the "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on April 17 where he revealed that he pooped himself on stage.

"I pooped myself one time. I did, I'm sorry," Jelly Roll told Hudson.

The talk show host and fellow guest Luke Bryan could not hold back and laughed at Jelly Roll recalling the incident despite Jelly Roll's attempt to clear the air around the situation.

"I was confident it was all air. I'm so sorry. I watched this crowd go from loving me to just being completely out," Jelly Roll said.

"And I overshared again," the singer joked.

Read more: Jelly Roll Reflects on Winning Back Time With His Daughter After Jail

Jelly Roll has been candid about his health and bodily functions over the last year and has shown off his dramatic weight loss. In February, the singer flaunted his 140-pound weight loss at the Invictus Games.

Recently, Jelly Roll has shared that he has lost more weight and that he has nearly shed 200 pounds since beginning his health journey. The singer revealed to Pat McAfee earlier this month that he began his journey at 540 pounds and that he now stands at 357 pounds.

Still, Jelly Roll is not done yet and also shared that he wants to lose another 100 pounds on his weight loss journey. To celebrate the milestone, he wants to go skydiving in Sweden.