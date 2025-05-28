Bunnie XO Addresses Backlash Over Short Red Carpet Kiss With Husband Jelly Roll

Bunnie XO is speaking out after facing online backlash for a brief kiss with husband Jelly Roll at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month.

Many social media users accused the couple of faking their affection, pointing to their quick peck on the red carpet as supposed proof. But in a recent episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie clapped back, Billboard said.

"Can we talk about how everyone in the comments is so mad at how I kissed my husband on the red carpet?" Bunnie said in the clip shared to TikTok. "They're like, 'That was a fake kiss. This is fake love.'"

She explained that with hundreds of cameras pointing at them during such events, there's a reason for keeping the moment short and sweet.

"If I lingered on his lips for longer than 10 seconds, you guys would be like, 'Get a room. This is disgusting,'" she said.

With a full face of makeup and lip gloss on, she explained that her husband still needed to take photos—and preferred to avoid getting lip liner smudged all over his face.

Bunnie Xo Responds to 'Fake Love' Rumors About Jelly Roll https://t.co/esd3OLHkEh — 103.7 the Gator (@1037TheGator) May 25, 2025

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Keep Love Respectful on the Red Carpet

Bunnie also revealed that photographers often ask her and Jelly to kiss for the cameras, which she says doesn't happen with other couples.

"I don't mind kissing my husband, but I'm not going to lock lips with him like that," she added. "We've got to keep it respectful — we're in front of families."

This isn't the first time the couple has received criticism over public displays of affection. Bunnie said people once accused her of kissing Jelly too much on stage. "First it was too much kissing, then not enough. We can't win," she said.

Jelly Roll, who performed at the ACM Awards and was nominated in three categories, has also shown nothing but love for Bunnie.

According to People, earlier this year on "The Pivot" podcast, he shared that their marriage continues to grow stronger with time. "It's not that old, stale marriage. We're getting better. She's my person," he shared.

The couple, who met in 2015 and married a year later, are now on an IVF journey in hopes of expanding their family. They already co-parent Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee, 17, and son Noah, 8, from previous relationships.

The couple follows a straightforward rule to stay connected—never spend more than 14 days apart. They made the change after realizing long stretches without seeing their daughter were becoming too common.