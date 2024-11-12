Jelly Roll Alleges Shady Chart Moves by Charli XCX's Team During No. 1 Album Showdown

While Jelly Roll celebrated his recent number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, he revealed to feeling like there was an attempt to sabotage his success that has put a bit of a damper on the moment.

In a recent interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN, the country singer dived into a competitive chart showdown that took place among him and his album, "Beautifully Broken," pop sensation Charli XCX, and rapper Rod Wave as they all aimed for the top spot on the album charts in the last weeks of October.

During a recent appearance on the sports talk show, Jelly Roll found a "safe place" to share his thoughts on the current controversies swirling around the music industry, which he described as the "slimy stuff" of the business.

The singer shed light on a situation without directly mentioning names, with one notable exception, Charli XCX.

"There was an artist that looked like Hits Double Daily projected that they wasn't even going to be within 50, 60,000 albums of me and Rod Wave."

"And then Thursday night, before the Friday count ends, 40,000 albums — [a] third-party aggregated site had that. And you're looking and you're just like, 'Yo, that's just slimy.'"

According to him, the "artist's" team allegedly manipulated the sales figures of the album to secure the top position.

He added, "Now Luminate, who is in charge of counting record sales, rejected these sales, which is how I ended up with the No. 1 album, so that's the truth."

At the conclusion of that week, Jelly Roll's album made a grand entrance by claiming the top spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Following closely behind was Rod Wave's "Last Lap" securing the second position, while Charli XCX's remix project, "Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat," landed at No. 3.

It's also worth noting that Jelly Roll also shaded the "slimy music business" last month.

"Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don't worry yall know I'm going to expose it soon."

"This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall. All that s*** Russ be talking about is REAL!"

Back then, Jelly Roll's fans were puzzled by his cryptic reference, which seemed to allude to Russ, a self-releasing musician who had previously called out the music industry for engaging in unethical practices. Russ had accused specific record labels of investing in artificial streams to boost their artists' popularity.