Jelly Roll Reflects on Winning Back Time With His Daughter After Jail

Jelly Roll, the country music star known for his hit song "Save Me," has shared the emotional journey of reconnecting with his daughter, Bailee Ann, after serving time in jail.

In a recent interview on the "Smartless" podcast, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, reflected on how challenging it was to rebuild his relationship with Bailee, who was just 2 years old when he was released from jail.

Given his criminal past, Bailee's mother understandably did not allow Jelly Roll to see her after his release in 2008. Billboard reported that the country singer recalled having to go to court to regain access to his daughter.

"I had to go to court. I had to get supervised visits through the courtroom... I just had to keep going to the court every six months and go, 'Look, I'm continuing to prove I'm changing,'" Jelly Roll explained.

At that time, he was not thinking about fame or music; his only goal was to prove he could be a responsible father.

Jelly Roll Opens Up About Earning Back the Right to See His Daughter After Spending Time in Jailhttps://t.co/tkLn0KQXLI — billboard (@billboard) March 4, 2025

Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Thrives as He Reflects on His Role as a Father

Jelly Roll dedicated years to repairing his relationship with his daughter, Bailee, making significant life changes along the way.

He focused on becoming a better father, even attending college and adjusting his lifestyle to prove his commitment.

His main priority was always being a good dad, not fame or music. Through his hard work and determination, Jelly Roll was ultimately granted full custody of Bailee, with the support of his wife, Bunnie XO.

Bailee, now 16, is thriving, and Jelly Roll is proud of the young woman she has become. "She's got one of the highest GPAs at her high school, she's a dual-enrollment kid, and she's a junior going to college," Jelly Roll proudly shared.

According to US Magazine, his dedication to fatherhood is evident. He credits his wife, Bunnie, with helping him achieve full custody and stability for their family. "I wouldn't have gotten custody of my daughter without her," he said.

Jelly Roll's story is one of personal growth and redemption. His time in jail, including a lengthy sentence for drug dealing, was the catalyst for him to turn his life around.

While incarcerated, he learned about the birth of Bailee, which prompted a deep self-reflection. He has since used his platform to support incarcerated youth, mental health, and addiction charities, raising over a million dollars for those causes.

Despite the difficult start to his relationship with Bailee, Jelly Roll now enjoys a fulfilling family life. He balances his career with his responsibilities as a father.