Did Drake Plan His 2025 Australian Tour to Dodge Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Spotlight?

Fans of Drake have raised concerns regarding an issue surrounding his highly-anticipated 2025 tour in Australia.
In a recent conversation with XQC, the 38-year-old Canadian musician revealed his plans to visit Down Under after an eight-year hiatus.
"The Anita Max Wynn Tour" is set to start on February 9, 2025, with performances scheduled in major cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast.
Notably, music fans have identified a possible conflict in schedules with Drake's upcoming tour in Australia coinciding with the NFL Super Bowl.
Some individuals promptly mentioned the significant time zone disparity between Australia and the United States and even proposed a plausible explanation for why Drake might prefer to be situated on the opposite side of the globe when the Super Bowl commences.
These references were made amid the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, as Kendrick Lamar, a competitor of Drake, will be taking the stage as the headliner.
Read more: Drake Prepares to Sue Over 'Not Like Us,' Claims Universal Music Group and Spotify Conspired to Make the Song a Hit
Some even proposed that Drake's attempt to overshadow his competitor might be ill-advised because of the time difference.
One opinion proposed that in a potential publicity showdown, Drake would emerge victorious.
At the beginning of the 2010s, Lamar and Drake shared a friendship and professional relationship, coming together to create the track "Buried Alive Interlude."
However, their friendship took a turn March 2024 when Lamar decided to throw shade at J. Cole and Drake in his track "Like That," following the release of their 2023 song "First Person Shooter."
In the song, Cole claims that he, Drake, and Lamar are the leading trio in contemporary rap music.
In April, Cole decided to join the feud with the diss track "7 Minute Drill." However, he quickly changed his tune within a week, expressing regret for the song and taking it down from streaming platforms.
Drake entered the scene by dropping "Push Ups," and "Taylor Made Freestyle" the same month, sparking a series of musical exchanges between the two artists.
