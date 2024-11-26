Did Drake Plan His 2025 Australian Tour to Dodge Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Spotlight?

Fans of Drake have raised concerns regarding an issue surrounding his highly-anticipated 2025 tour in Australia.

In a recent conversation with XQC, the 38-year-old Canadian musician revealed his plans to visit Down Under after an eight-year hiatus.

"The Anita Max Wynn Tour" is set to start on February 9, 2025, with performances scheduled in major cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast.

Notably, music fans have identified a possible conflict in schedules with Drake's upcoming tour in Australia coinciding with the NFL Super Bowl.

I’m so confused tho did Drake think people not finna watch the Super Bowl to see him live in Australia? https://t.co/7wr2RAwklK — 𝓦𝐚Ňđ𝔼 𝕏 (@SSJGWANDE) November 25, 2024

Most people outside the USA don’t care about nfl like that so he gon be good — Three5iveBlurdee 💙♈ (@0Blurdee) November 25, 2024

Some individuals promptly mentioned the significant time zone disparity between Australia and the United States and even proposed a plausible explanation for why Drake might prefer to be situated on the opposite side of the globe when the Super Bowl commences.

😂 that’s not how you get away. they have one of the highest viewerships of the game in the world.



Not for nothing Kendrick has a large fan base there as well. — Me (@KekeSlice) November 25, 2024

Drake scheduled an Australian tour for Feb 9 through March… I wonder what else is happening that day that he wanted to be out the country? 🤔😅😂 pic.twitter.com/zcGpRXpMSW — Jeremy Hecht (@Jeremy_Hecht) November 25, 2024

Smart move, not tryna distract anyone but rather distract himself from the controversies that might come from it. He needs to come London next tho man, he needs a quick reminder of how much we love him, last time was three years ago (with Future too) :( — _ (@uknomyting) November 25, 2024

These references were made amid the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, as Kendrick Lamar, a competitor of Drake, will be taking the stage as the headliner.

That nigga Drake doesn't want to be in US when Kendrick calls him a certified pedophile on that big stage. He's been ran out — Sin Again (@CreatorHavoc) November 25, 2024

😂😂😂 he had to leave the whole continent to cry his tears 😭 — The Peanut Gallery (@DeejayErratic) November 25, 2024

Some even proposed that Drake's attempt to overshadow his competitor might be ill-advised because of the time difference.

16 hour time difference. His show will be over so he can be cuddled up in his dark hotel room watching the SB Halftime show. Gonna be a long night lmao — Arty Clay (@Money_Mo_213) November 25, 2024

One opinion proposed that in a potential publicity showdown, Drake would emerge victorious.

The Superbowl İt's a 12 minute performance and it's done.

Drake Tour will flood the timeline and kill the Superbowl performance hype — ApexBooks (@ApexBookx) November 25, 2024

That man know its gna be a lot of trolling on that day and decided to make a few million instead💀 — E.Z.E (@Envor16) November 25, 2024

At the beginning of the 2010s, Lamar and Drake shared a friendship and professional relationship, coming together to create the track "Buried Alive Interlude."

However, their friendship took a turn March 2024 when Lamar decided to throw shade at J. Cole and Drake in his track "Like That," following the release of their 2023 song "First Person Shooter."

In the song, Cole claims that he, Drake, and Lamar are the leading trio in contemporary rap music.

In April, Cole decided to join the feud with the diss track "7 Minute Drill." However, he quickly changed his tune within a week, expressing regret for the song and taking it down from streaming platforms.

Drake entered the scene by dropping "Push Ups," and "Taylor Made Freestyle" the same month, sparking a series of musical exchanges between the two artists.