Ariana Grande Hints That Her 'Wicked' Character Might Be Gay: 'Glinda Might Be In The Closet'

During one of the many interviews Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have done together during their months-long press run for the upcoming musical film, Grande made a peculiar comment surrounding her character Glinda's sexual identity. "Glinda might be a little in the closet," Grande said during an interview with GAY TIMES. "You never know, give it a little time."

“glinda might be a little in the closet” oh im sure. pic.twitter.com/fmLKRUQFU7 — isley 🫧 (@toxcyuri) November 21, 2024

Erivo softly nods at the surprise sentiment, adding "Yeah, you never know."

Fans were quick to respond to the observation, enjoying the idea of Glinda being in the LGTBQ+ community. "CMON GAYLINDA" responded one user on X. Another added, "Yup and Fiyero is a bisexual king." One Wicked fan in particular commented, "Oh she's def read the book, they kiss and it's heavily implied they slept together as well."

Across social media, there are many "Gelphie" fans, celebrating the potential romantic relationship between Erivo and Grande's characters in the series. They're even hoping for a potential kiss between the two female leads in Wicked Part Two, rumored to begin shooting in 2026.

and if elphaba and glinda kissed on part two then what — moonlightbae (@etsunshin) November 21, 2024

They’re in the quotes complaining that they’re flirting and she’s not blushing… GLINDA IS A LESBIAN! The only time she’s blushing and flushing is when she looks at Elphaba! https://t.co/DYOwtA0MMd — nora ☀️ STSWYC! (@distressednora) November 15, 2024

glina is so fucking lesbian. let’s talk about her comphet and need to get validation from boys but she doesn’t actually even like them. LETS TALK ABOUT IT. pic.twitter.com/UspO2Buw4Z — ava ౨ৎ (@bubblesnboca) November 21, 2024

This is one of the many times Grande and Erivo's press interviews have landed them in headlines. Social media has criticized them for the amount of times the multi-talented artists have cried while speaking about the movie, though the two have pled for some grace. Grande shared with ET, "It's really emotional! It's been like three years, people. There's a lot going on. Why does emotional availability scare you so?"

Nonetheless, part one has already received immense critical praise, due in theaters Nov 22. Grande is said to have given an "Oscar-worthy performance," putting her as a top contender of Variety's best-supporting actress predictions alongside Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Perez, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, Saoirse Ronan for Blitz, and Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown.