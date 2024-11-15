NLE Choppa Denies Bisexuality: "I Respect Bi Men, But I Love Women'

Rapper NLE Choppa is setting the rumors straight when it comes to his sexuality.

During an appearance on former City Girls member Caresha's podcast "Caresha Please," the rapper got candid about the rumors circulating around his sexual preferences.

"I'm not [bisexual], but have plenty of respect for those who is. I love women when it comes to intimacy. But I love all people. I love bisexual males, gay males, I don't mind them. They don't do anything to discomfort my space."

oh nle choppa is SO REAL😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/Kt5wy7xOX8 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) November 15, 2024

When Caresha followed up by asking how he feels about having a big gay following, Choppa responds, "I'm appreciative of it. At the end of the day, we're taught to not show love to people because that walk a different life. God wouldn't do that, God is love."

The honest response sparked debate, with some questioning whether or not Choppa was queer-baiting by frequently performing at pride shows and speaking so openly about the queer community. The overall sentiment, however, was supportive, as many found it refreshing for a straight rapper to be so comfortable in his allyship.

NLE Choppa is not gay baiting. Y’all just aren’t use to straight identifying males being supportive allies… — Capricorn King 🐐 (@deionobrian) November 15, 2024

I love how he made his point and didn’t even mention his brother is gay. — Dr.LOTUS △⃒⃘ ⚯͛ (@OochieLally) November 15, 2024

The 22-year-old Memphis native has openly defended his stance regarding the queer community many times, even responding to a fan who called him "zesty" for wanting to perform at a Pride event:

"I'm secure, I know who I am. Show love it won't hurt and also You do know women are apart of the LGBTQ community right you gone hate them too ?"

Bravely defying the norms of modern-day rap, the father of one also launched a YouTube channel titled "Awakened Choppa," where he documents his holistic and healthier lifestyle, which included veganism and gardening.