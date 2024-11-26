How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Reacting to Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are proving that they are a united front.

Three months after the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Jack Blues Bieber, a source has spoken to People and denied that they are headed for a divorce.

"They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It's annoying but just noise," the source told the publication.

The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary in September. They tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2018, and celebrated with a larger wedding a year later in South Carolina.

To commemorate the occasion Hailey shared a post to Instagram Stories sharing a snapshot of balloons and romantic candles.

"6 years. Love you baby," she captioned the post of her and Justin kissing.

"They seem even more in love since the baby arrived. [Justin's] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband," a source told People after they welcomed their son.

So far, the couple has not shared many pictures of their son, though they did share a snapshot of him to announce his birth without actually showing his face. They also shared a picture of him for their Kim Possible-themed Halloween costumes.

Previously, the divorce rumors were so rampant earlier this year that Hailey had to take to her Instagram Stories to quell them.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it," she said in her post.

Since then, she and Justin have been regularly pictured across the other's social media platforms.