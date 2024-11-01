Justin and Hailey Bieber Rock Kim Possible Halloween Costumes With Son Jack

Their very first Halloween as a family of three, Justin and Hailey Bieber included their son Jack Blues Bieber in some spooky festivities. The trio dressed up as Kim Possible, Ron Stoppable, and Rufus from the Disney cartoon Kim Possible, executing the look flawlessly.

Justin, Hailey and Jack Blues Bieber dress up as Kim, Ron and Rufus from ‘Kim Possible’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/s1Ky2H4eWc — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2024

While the couple have made it a point not to reveal their son's face, they've been more and more open about sharing tiny glimpses of their newborn. The first time mom encouraged voters to show up to the polls by sharing a photo of an "I Voted!" sticker on Jack's foot, though she has yet to publicly endorse a candidate.

Though Bieber has seemingly been struggling with mental health issues since Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest and their former relationship has been scrutinized, a source close to the couple shared with 'PEOPLE' that he is "already a great dad" and thoroughly enjoying fatherhood.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant, was the best ever for Justin," the source added. "He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

The couple, who have been married since 2018, were spotted leaving a party early Thursday night, making sure to get back to parenthood while still getting in some Halloween fun.

Hailey also dressed up as Nicole Richie alongside Kendall Jenner for a The Simple Life cosplay, looking nearly identical to the original show poster.