'I'm Older Than Dirt': Cher Reveals Heartfelt Plans for Retirement

Pop legend Cher, who is nearly 80, has announced that her upcoming album will likely be her last.

While promoting her memoir at the Lyceum Theatre in London, Cher expressed her excitement about the new project, which will be her first album of original songs since 2013.

On Monday, Cher, according to The Sun, said, '"This is probably my last album that I'm gonna do. "I'm really excited. They are great songs and I'm just really excited that I'm doing it.

The icon, however, was feeling young at heart despite her years.

"I'm older than dirt now, okay? I'm the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I'm in an old folks' home," she quipped, but added a piece of advice to younger generations to stop wasting their youth.

"I keep having to tell these [younger] girls like, 'Get over yourself, get out there. You've got your whole life ahead of you,'" she added. "I don't care if you're 50. I'd give anything to be 60 again. I was a f*****g hottie!

Cher also said she likes hanging with younger people.

"I like hanging with younger people, not just men. I like young people because a lot of my friends don't want to have that much fun," she revealed.

This album is truly a monumental moment in Cher's storied career, one of the most enduring artists to span multiple decades and genres. It is something that her fans wait for, with her evolution coming to maybe an ending in her great journey in music.