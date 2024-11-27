How Cher Got Invited to Salvador Dalí's House After an Orgy

Cher once met Salvador Dalí' after a series of unusual events.

In her memoir, Cher: The Memoir Part 1, the singer recalls an invitation she and her then-husband, Sonny Bono, got from Dalí that had her freaking out inside.

When staying at the St. Regis Hotel in N.Y. while visiting a friend, Cher and Bono ran into Dalí' who invited them to a party that evening he was hosting with his wife, Gala. According to People, when they arrived to the party Cher recalls that everyone in the suite "was either beautiful or bizarre and all of them looked as if they were high" and that the experience was "like stepping into a bad Fellini movie."

Detecting her discomfort, Dalí invited Cher and Bono back for dinner the following evening. Cher showed up to the artist's studio and it was then that she realized an orgy had taken place.

She recalled a "large room where people were naked or in various states of undress."

"One bra-less chick came out wearing a see-through blouse," Cher said.

Bono and the artists were huddled together on the other side of the room. Cher then realized she had sat on something. It was then that she ended up pulling out a "gorgeous painted rubber fish" from beneath her. As it turns out, it was a vibrating sex toy.

Cher dropped the object and Dalí and Bono laughed at her. She claims that she was "screaming" on the inside after this event. They all then went out to dinner that night.

"I'm sure Dalí thought we were all cretins, but by then we were beyond caring," Cher added.

In her book, Cher explores "extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono — and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart."

In particular, some of the claims that she made about Bono and their relationship made headlines, including how she told him that she wanted to sleep with their guitar player when the couple was still married.

She also claimed that Bono considered murdering her after the revelation.

The singer also discussed kissing Warren Beatty when she was a teen and he was an adult.

Her book comes out as she plans to begin work on her final album. No due date for the project has been given thus far.