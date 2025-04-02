Cher's Emotional Tribute to Ex Val Kilmer Revealed After Singer Shares He Dumped Her in the Past

Cher is paying homage to her ex, Val Kilmer, after the iconic leading man died this week at the age of 65.

The "Believe" singer shared an emotional post to her X account on April 2, after learning of Kilmer's passing.

"VALUS Will miss u, U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND, kids💜U,

BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness," Cher wrote.

Cher previously spoke about her relationship with Kilmer when she was promoting her ew book 'Cher: The Memoir Part 1' in November last year. When speaking about their relationship, Cher revealed that they started off as friends.

Their friendship soon blossomed into more, and they dated from 1982-1984. The pair shared a 13 year age gap during the course of their relationship, playing a role into their eventual split.

"He was really young. Because sometimes you're only meant to stay with someone so long," Cher revealed to Howard Stern.

Still, Cher insisted that she was "madly in love with Val Kilmer."

Despite the breakup, Cher reached out to the 'Top Gun' actor following his documentary 'Val,' in 2021. The film followed Kilmer's battle with throat cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.

"I said, 'Valus Maximus, I'm sorry if I did anything to p**s you off or hurt your feelings. I love you and your documentary was all things ... I love the things that p**sed me off, the things that made me hysterical, amazed, hurt, astonished, etc. You are brave and beyond brilliant. Ethel," Cher revealed, using the nicknames that had given each other in the past.

The singer also praised Kilmer's vulnerability in his documentary.

"He was sick and it didn't stop him. He created an extension of his art and his life. Look what he created and even the things he let you see that nobody would let you see. Even the worst things, he wanted to be in the documentary because he wanted to show you who he was," Cher added.

After Cher and Kilmer broke up, she would go on to date another 'Top Gun' star, Tom Cruise.