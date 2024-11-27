Joe Budden Says Drake Is a 'Sack of S**t' Behind the Scenes' and Exposes His Alleged Bad Behavior

Joe Budden did not hold back when it comes to how he and others feel about Drake.

During the Nov. 26 episode of his Joe Budden Podcast, the host revealed the real reason why Metro Boomin does not like Drake and it has to do with his mother's death and Drake's alleged insensitivity.

"You been sending messages to this n--- wife, talking sh-t about when this n---- mom died. 'All that's cool but hey where my beat at n---? I don't give a f-ck that your mom died,'" Budden said.

He went on to share that just because Drake had money and connections he got away with bad behavior despite him being a "sack of sh-t."

Metro Boomin's mom died when her husband killed her in a murder-suicide outside of the Atlanta area in 2022. She and Metro were close, it has been reported.

That was not the only time that Budden laid into Drake over the course of the podcast.

"He is a selfish, lying, sack of sh-t who has made enemies for 15 years and we are here are the boiling point. You been behind the scenes hitting n--- baby moms, sending money to n--- baby moms, yo, you been back sending messages to this n---'s wife," Budden adds.

"The blind eye days are done. He is showing you who he is," he continues.

Budden turned his attention to Drake's music and said that he has not had a memorable single since 2018's "God's Plan." He furthered this by saying that Drake was in the backend of his career and that powerful figures in the music industry have turned away from him.

"There's a list of billionaires that hate him now. We ain't talking about these rapper n--- you was dealing with. They don't care about none of this ghetto garbage hootenanny. It's you who stayed in the game too long," he shares.

Budden also shared his thoughts on Drake suing Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us."

"He's a selfish lying manipulative sack of s--- who has made enemies for 15 years and now were here at the f---- boiling point," he said.

"You been behind the scenes being the biggest sack of s--- you can possibly be," Budden said of Drake. "I'm not here to f---- play games with you n----. N---- know what it is out there. That's it. And he's f---- white. And he's Jewish, and he had too much dip on his chip."

"You think the Karen in him don't want to sue Kendrick directly, then I don't what game he looking at. They anointed Kendrick, you are going to take us to the next stratosphere. It's over for you," he added.

Previously, Drake continued his legal action against Lamar by filing a second legal action over the song "Not Like Us" and saying Lamar falsely claimed he was a pedophile.

In "Not Like Us" Lamar raps: "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him."

The new legal documents are not a lawsuit, rather they are a pre-action filing aimed taking depositions from key figures at UMG and iHeart in order to obtain more information that might support Drake's accusations in a future lawsuit.

Lamar is not named as a respondent and has not been accused of any wrongdoing legally as of now.