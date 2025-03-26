Rapper Joe Budden Faces Lawsuit Over Naked Incident, Chaos in Condo

Joe Budden, former rapper and popular podcast host, is facing a lawsuit from his neighbors over an alleged series of disturbances at his New Jersey condominium.

The lawsuit, filed by John and Yuliya Aksoy, claims that Budden has caused ongoing chaos in their building, including an incident where he allegedly attempted to enter their home while naked.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Aksoys allege that Budden has been disruptive by playing loud music, smoking marijuana in common areas, and creating an unsafe environment for their young child.

The couple says they confronted Budden about the noise and smoke, only for the dispute to escalate into accusations of racism.

The legal complaint also names Budden's podcast co-host, Melyssa Ford, and the condo association, accusing them of participating in a "campaign of intimidation and retribution."

The Aksoys claim that after reporting Budden's behavior to the condo board, they were targeted on his podcast, where Budden allegedly made negative remarks about them.

Lawsuit Claims Joe Budden Caught on Camera Naked in Condo Hallway

The most shocking claim in the lawsuit revolves around an alleged December 4 incident in which Budden was reportedly caught on a door camera attempting to enter the Aksoys' unit while completely naked.

Screenshots from the footage were submitted as evidence in court. Following the incident, Budden was temporarily banned from the condo but allegedly returned a week later.

Additionally, the Aksoys cite an October 19, 2024, episode of The Joe Budden Podcast in which they claim Budden and his co-hosts deliberately played simulated gunshots and sirens for over eight minutes. They believe this was an attempt to intimidate them after their previous complaints.

According to Uproxx, Budden's attorney, Nima Ameri, has dismissed the lawsuit as baseless, calling it "a money grab attempt by a person we believe to be a racist."

Ameri further implied that the accusations stem from personal bias rather than genuine grievances. Budden has also publicly downplayed the naked incident, joking about it rather than addressing it seriously.

The case is still in its early stages, with no court date currently set. However, the dispute has drawn significant attention, especially given Budden's controversial reputation.