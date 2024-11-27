Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Divides Swifties: 'This Isn't Even Close'

Kelly Clarkson has always been a huge fan of Taylor Swift and she honored the singer with a cover of Swift's "Lavender Haze."

The cover took place on Nov. 26 during her Kellyoke segment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Dressed in a yellow top and patterned skirt, the star effortlessly hit Swift's high notes in the chorus, singing "I feel the lavender haze creepin' up on me / Surreal, I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say / No deal, the 1950s s— they want from me / I just wanna stay in that lavender haze."

However, not everyone was a fan of the cover and many felt that it was a rare L for Clarkson.

"This is not a good song for her to Kelly Clarkson-ify if I'm being totally honest," wrote one X user.

"This isn't even close to outdoing the original sorry," chimed in another.

"This just proves that nobody can sing Taylor songs better than her even when it's the queen of covers lmfao," shared someone else.

"Having a good voice does not a good cover make," added another.

"I can count with the fingers of one hand every Taylor cover i've ever liked, this one's not it," a different X user said.

"Stop lying Taylor songs are written by Taylor for Taylor and sound better when sang by Taylor.....I don't need nobody screaming her poetry to me," wrote another.

"Lavender Haze" appeared on Swift's Billboard 200 chart-topping 2022 album, Midnights, and the song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 songs chart.

In the past, Clarkson has drawn praise for her covers by artists like Jelly Roll and Celine Dion. In October, Clarkson covered Dion's signature hit "My Heart Will Go On," which caught the attention of the music legend.

"When I came back from the Olympics, I got to watch and listen to your reaction to my performance on the Eiffel Tower. It was so sweet to hear you," she said.

"Your voice was breaking and it touched me so tremendously. You were crying and it made me start crying. Now, I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On' and I am crying again. You were absolute incredible. Fantastic. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon. I love you so much," Dion added.

Additionally, when Clarkson performed the song "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan in September, she was labeled by some as the "best singer of this generation."