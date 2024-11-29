Taylor Swift's New Eras Tour Book Release Causes Massive Lines at Target on Black Friday

Taylor Swift's latest release is not a song or an album, rather a book that commemorates the pop star's legendary Eras Tour.

The Target exclusive collector's item chronicles Swift's wildly successful concert tour, which concludes in December and became the first music tour to gross over $1 billion.

However, getting one won't be easy as fans have been waiting in excruciatingly long lines in order to get them. In videos posted to X, fans were able to capture the size of the lines where people waited their turn to get the book.

Target employees are handing out coffees for the Swifties that are waiting in line to get The Eras Tour Book & The Anthology vinyls!



Others showed the angle of people waiting in line to buy the book when they made it into the store.

In the book, Swift details the entire experience of the tour. She shares that the tour was originally going to be called The Midnights Tour, but was changed because she wanted to do something different than what she has done before.

"At the time, I was working on the Midnights album and if we were to do what I've always done, I would've embarked on planning The Midnights Tour. But there's nothing I hate more than doing what I've always done," she said via US Weekly.

She also shared what her favorite performance is, revealing that it's her song "Vigilante Sh-t."

"Then, my favorite moment of the night: 'Vigilante Sh-t'. It's just the most fun I've ever had, that one. The chair choreography! The catty, vengeful, mischievous personas we get to try on and play with," Swift said.

In the book, Swift made the shocking revelation that the Roomba from the "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" performance is actually operated by a crew member who drives the machine from the inside.

Swift explained how she wanted to "create the illusion of an alien abduction, a battle scene, a religious institution, a mental institution, a haunted house, and a showgirl's dressing room routine."

The singer added how her acoustic section of the show changed from the first incarnation at the beginning of the tour until the most recent ones.

"The Acoustic Section has gone through many iterations and rules. At the start of the US tour, I decided I was going to challenge myself to only play a song one time, pushing myself to play as many songs from my discography as possible. Because of this, fans would watch the concert and keep track of which songs had been 'lost' that night," she said.

"Then once I'd played pretty much every song I'd ever released, I announced that all my songs were fair game again. Pretty soon after that, I started mashing up 2 or 3 songs that go together thematically or rhythmically, so by the end of the tour I was playing between 4-5 mashed up songs a night in the acoustic set. It takes a lot of rehearsing to get the mashups just right, but when the crowd screams like crazy when I transition into a new song, it's beyond worth the prep time involved. At the end of the second song, the stage becomes an ocean and I 'dive' into it, which involves a lot of blind faith and a big airbag under the stage. It's the coolest illusion of the night and I'll never forget the sound of the crowd the first time they saw it, somewhere between shock, horror, and elation. Mission accomplished," Swift added.

Swift gave insight into the pre-show rituals that she and her team do before every performance.

"Someone gives a speech to get us fired up to play, motivate us or just say whatever is on their mind. Whoever went last picks the person to go that night. It's been a really powerful part of the tour and helped us get to know each other really quickly. So many of those speeches have made me cry. We put our hands in the middle and all chant the same thing together, and then we're off to the races," she said via US Weekly.

Swift's book is on sale now and was released alongside the inclusion of The Anthology vinyl of her recent album The Tortured Poets Department.