Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Reveals Which Song From Singer Captivated Him: 'I Fell In Love With It'

Taylor Swift's music has always been resonating for many people, including her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who shared which release from the singer had caught his interest over time.

In a bonus episode of the "New Heights" podcast on November 28, the Kansas City Chiefs player was asked which song from Swift he'd choose to listen to for the rest of his life. Kelce then dropped a few mentions, including fan-favorites "Blank Space," "The Alchemy," and "So High School."

However, he shared his admiration for Swift's song "Death By a Thousand Cuts." It is the tenth track from Swift's seventh studio album "Lover," which was released on August 23, 2019.

The football star also shared that he had watched Swift's "NPR Music Tiny Desk" performance in 2019 and that was the time where he "fell in love" with the track.

"(Which) Taylor song would you listen to, if you had to listen to that song for the rest of your life?" Kelce was asked.

He responded, "'Blank Space' is a song that I'll always listen to forever. It's just unbelievable, everything about it. I'll throw a few nuances out there, 'Death by a Thousand Cuts' is one that I've learned to absolutely love. I've watched Tay's (NPR), her 'Tiny Desk' and she played it on that one and that's (where) I think I fell in love with it.

"On top of that, I mean 'The Alchemy,' you can't go wrong with that one," Kelce continued. "'So High School,' and 'Cowboy Like Me' is another good one."