Billboard Apologizes to Taylor Swift for Featuring Naked Wax Figure of Singer: 'We Are Deeply Sorry'

Billboard has placed itself in the limelight lately due to its actions towards Taylor Swift, which angered many Swifties.

The renowned music magazine honored the artists included in its ongoing list of the "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century." It has previously ranked Swift in second place, placing emphasis on the singer's success, impact, and popularity.

The milestone was then celebrated by Billboard, which uploaded a reel showing numerous clips of Swift's old music videos. However, the clip quickly went viral for the wrong reasons due to Billboard including a naked wax figure that resembled Swift's likeness, causing backlash from fans.

The naked wax figure is from Kanye West's 2016 music video for "Famous." Swifties then took their thoughts to social media and expressed how "disgusting" and "disrespectful" the highlight reel was.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #BillboardIsOverParty trended, and many fans united to demand Billboard's public apology.

Eventually, Billboard updated its celebratory post on Swift with a note. "We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift's achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her," it stated.

Billboard continued, "We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error."