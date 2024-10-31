5 Singers Who Owned Their Halloween Costumes For Spooky Season

Everyone can experience Halloween by engaging through fun activities that match the spooky season. The most common gimmick during Halloween is wearing costumes, and many artists from the music scene have showcased their fun cosplays!
Here are 5 singers who totally owned their Halloween costumes!
1. Ed Sheeran as Chucky
Ed Sheeran definitely didn't need that orange hair dye to cosplay as Chucky.
The "Thinking Out Loud" singer shocked everyone with his accurate dress-up of the famous killer doll, according to his post back in 2012.
2. Lizzo as Marge Simpson
Lizzo's take on Marge Simpson from The Simpsons made buzz in 2022. From the yellow makeup to the hair, Lizzo's Simpsons x Family Guy crossover post remains unforgettable!
3. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands
In 2017, Lady Gaga impressed everyone with her Edward Scissorhands costume, as shown through the delicate effort in her makeup, hairstyle, and fashion.
4. Lil Nas X as Lord Voldemort
Lil Nas X uploaded a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), which showed his breathtaking transformation to Lord Voldemort, and everything was on point!
5. Rita Ora as Post Malone
Rita Ora amused everyone by dressing up as none other than Post Malone.
Do you know any other artists who slayed their Halloween costumes?
