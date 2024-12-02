Rihanna and A$AP Rocky popped out in some dazzling fits for a surprise appearance at the 2024 Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (Dec. 2), even after Rihanna suggested last month that she could be retiring from music.

Rihanna was not scheduled to appear at the event, per reports, making the unexpected drop-in from her and her longtime beau that much more special. Rihanna and Rocky, who have been public since 2020, share two children together, their sons RZA and Riot.

On Monday, although they wore strikingly different shades, both Rihanna and A$AP donned blue for the 2024 Fashion Awards — the Barbadian singer and beauty entrepreneur wore a luxurious powder blue furry wrap coat with a black corset underneath, the star opting for black leather opera gloves along with a wide-brim, turquoise hat.

Rocky played it a bit safer in a significantly darker blue tone, the rapper sporting a retro-modern navy jacket and matching pants along with a pop of red on his necktie. See several photos and videos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the red carpet below.

In November, Rihanna sparked speculation about her potential retirement from music during an appearance in Barbados. At an event for her Fenty Beauty brand, the globally acclaimed singer shared some heartfelt reflections about her career, suggesting that while music has brought her recognition, "God had plans outside of the art form" for her.

Still, Rihanna credited music for creating the opportunities that allowed her to explore other ventures. "Music opened doors for me, but the Good Lord has more elaborate plans for me," she explained. The singer emphasized that her work with Fenty Beauty feels authentic and meaningful, enabling her to create in a way that aligns with her passions.

Rihanna and asap rocky at the fashion awards. pic.twitter.com/hc34EQVhuf — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) December 2, 2024

Presented by Pandora, the Fashion Awards 2024 "unites the global fashion community in London, the home of fashion and creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence and support the next generation of creative talent," the event's website states.

On top of that, the Fashion Awards also "serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving and business mentoring," it adds.