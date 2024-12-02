J. Prince Allegedly Behind Drake's Legal Maneuvers Against UMG

Word is that J. Prince is supposedly behind all this recent lawsuit by Drake against Universal Music Group.

AllHipHop's Houston Williams wrote that according to industry chatter, Drake was allegedly pushed by J. Prince, stating the one who "put the battery in Drake back" was none other than J. Prince — leading the rapper to allegedly have some big plans for changes, including contractual changes that reportedly need to get shaken up.

During this time, a strange rumor emerged on social media about Lil Wayne taking Kendrick Lamar's position in the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show during Drake's current legal problems. But Williams called that "a big fat 'no.'"

Williams wrote, "This rumor says that because of the potential, ongoing legal motion by Drake, they may replace Kendrick Lamar with Lil Wayne for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now, where do y'all get this from? Some website from India got all the traction on this; it really is as ridiculous as it gets."

Williams stated that the rumor about Drake's own legal circumstance is unfounded, elaborating, "Drake has not even sued yet! It's just a pre-lawsuit motion."

He asked how anyone could expect Kendrick Lamar to be replaced in a matter of days over non-conviction allegations.

"Imagine something as big as the Super Bowl being co-opted based on a simple allegation or inquiry?" he added.

While the rumors are unsubstantiated, Williams noted that they are avenues for further investigation into the general malaise of the industry.

"Again, this has not been verified or anything like that. It's just what the streets are saying," he explained. "But, to be honest, it makes some sense. The massive paydays of old are in the rearview for most artists. Drake is one of the few artists that will be able to leverage his success into big paydays."

He went on, "they have successfully siphoned off star-like qualities out of the culture, and it's really looking like these are the last mega stars of Hip-Hop."

What Are The Links Between Drake and J. Prince?

The link between the two goes back to 2007 when J. Prince signed Drake to the label Aspire Music Group, co-owned by his son, Jas Prince.

According to Uproxx, earlier in Drake's career, Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince had a major role in helping to establish the achievement. He was instrumental in getting the Canadian rapper signed to Young Money Entertainment, which ultimately helped propel Drake into a worldwide phenomenon.

That new attention comes on the heels of an attempt by J. Prince to broker a peace concert between Drake and Kanye West to help promote the release of gangster Larry Hoover, who has been jailed for life.

J. Prince tweeted on November 8, 2021, about running into West by chance at Rothko Chapel in Houston.

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn't in my plans to meet him there but I must say I'm glad I didn't allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

Later, West screamed for an end to the rivalry with Drizzy during a video message that had Drake join him on stage for a special performance.

Though they tried to make things right, guilt only added fuel to the fire.

Drake raps the following on "Circo Loco," from his and 21 Savage's joint album Her Loss: "Linking with the opps, btch, I did that sht for J Prince." This line has led fans to wondering just how close the actual friendship between Drake and Prince was.

J. Prince is the man behind the careers of many big names, including Z-Ro, Devin the Dude and Geto Boys. His impact on the helm of the industry has moved him into the circle of hip-hop-cemented personalities.