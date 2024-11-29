Lil Wayne Allegedly Being Considered as Kendrick Lamar's Replacement for Super Bowl LIX Halftime Amid Drake's Lawsuit

The NFL is reportedly exploring alternative options to replace Kendrick Lamar due to his ongoing legal battle with Drake.

Media Take Out claims that Lil Wayne could replace Kendrick at Super Bowl LIX halftime performance which will take place in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

This comes amid Drake's legal team sent a cease-and-desist notice to the league, asking them to keep Kendrick from harming his reputation during his future performance.

An insider from the NFL also revealed that their legal department is currently in chaos.

While details remain unconfirmed, speculation surrounds the potential selection of Lil Wayne or another artist to step in for Kendrick.

It's also worth noting that no other major outlet has reported that Lil Wayne is being considered.

Breaking🚨🚨: The NFL reportedly approached Lil Wayne to replace Kendrick Lamar amid Drake’s lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/W8tgOznqpv — kofi_champ ⁶𓅓 (@kofi_champ_) November 29, 2024

This comes amid news that Drake had expressed worries about Kendrick potentially performing his diss track at the upcoming Super Bowl.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Universal bosses are shocked that Drake is suing them, and some people suspect the lawsuit is an attempt to stop Kendrick from performing 'Not Like Us' at the event."

Another source familiar with the situation expressed that Kendrick felt annoyed by the widespread assumption that his Super Bowl show would revolve around Drake.

This insider pointed out, "People are trying to pigeonhole Kendrick into making his Super Bowl performance all about Drake."

They went on, "He has toyed with a few surprises including asking Drake and Lil Wayne to be a part of it. But he is starting to rethink that and just make the performance something for him and him only. He believes he deserves it and he doesn't need to offer an olive branch to anyone."