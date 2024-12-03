Goo Goo Dolls Singer John Rzeznik Hospitalized, Forced to Postpone Tour

Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik is recovering after a health scare.

Rzeznik took to the band's official Instagram account to announce that he has been hospitalized as he battles pneumonia. Because of this, they were forced to cancel their upcoming shows in South Africa.

The Goo Goo Dolls were slated to perform in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria this week, shows that have now been pushed to late March 2025.

"We're heartbroken to postpone our South Africa shows. This country means so much to us, and we were so excited to create more memories with you. Sadly, my doctor has advised rest and recovery. Thank you for your understanding — we'll make it worth the wait when we return in March 2025!" they said in the caption of the post.

Rzeznik also says in the video, "I'm truly sorry that I cannot be there, but I wound up going to the doctor and I have pneumonia, and they checked me into the hospital. I'm stuck here for a day or two. But we're working on getting back down there as fast as we can. I'm just really sorry that we couldn't do this. I apologize that this happened."

Tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates. The band also announced that ticketholders will receive instructions on how to confirm their attendance or request a refund soon.

Rzeznik is expected to make a recovery for their next show. The group is set to play a Dec. 14 gig at the Naples, FL Live Fest 2024. From there, their next show is Jan. 4 when they play at the Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The group then heads south of the equator for a series of shows in Australia from February to March.

The Goo Goo Dolls rose to fame in the early '90s thanks to a string of hits. One of their first mainstream hits was 1995's "Name," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their biggest hit came with 1998's "Iris," which has gone on to be certified Diamond by the RIAA.