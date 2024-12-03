The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Engaged to Girlfriend Mari Fonseca -- See the Ring

Drew Taggart has popped the question to his girlfriend, Mari Fonseca.

The Chainsmokers member announced the news in post to his Instagram account on Dec. 3. He shared a series of pictures from the event, some black and white, while others were in color. The carousel of pictures features the couple cozying up to each other while one video zooms in on Fonseca's impressive ring.

The couple celebrated by going out to dinner with their loved ones. Many of the pictures are taken from inside of a restaurant.

They previously sparked engagement rumors on Dec. 1. The couple was spotted out and about and the Brazilian model could be seen rocking a large diamond on her hand.

They were seen carrying full wine glasses when leaving the celebrity-friendly Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica -- this could be the same restaurant that was seen in the confirmation pictures.

They have been dating for almost two years, after connecting at a party in Los Angeles. The musician and the model had known each other through mutual friends and had been guests at the same parties several times before they talked to each other.

Fonseca previously spoke to People about her relationship with Taggart.

"He supports me in everything that I do. He's like my best friend. He always tries to make things better for me and he always makes my days better. And with the brand, he has been so supportive in so many ways and has helped me so much," she told the outlet.

"I've never expanded this kind of love and someone that really just cares for me and wants to see me winning. Not for any reason just because he loves me and that's just the most special for me," Fonseca added.