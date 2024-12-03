Keyshia Cole and Her 25-Year-Old Boyfriend Appear to Be Back Together After She Declared She's 'Single AF'

43-year-old R&B songstress Keyshia Cole is officially back together with 25-year-old rapper Hunxho, after calling it quits just last month.

In early November, the "I Remember" singer quickly shared "Single AF" on her Instagram story before removing the post, letting the world know that she and Hunxho were no more. This was only weeks after the Atlanta-based artist bought her a custom pink Maybach Mercedes truck and an iced-out custom AP watch for her 43rd birthday.

The infatuation was seemingly mutual, with Cole getting a tattoo of Hunxho's real name, Ibrahim Muhammad Dodo, on her chest. However, that didn't stop the two from calling it quits, though they never disclosed the reason for their sudden split.

In recent news, it seems as if all is forgiven now. The two appeared in a video on Cole's Instagram Monday evening, singing along to her music in the front seat of her car as the two are all smiles.

They’re back! Keyshia Cole shares new video with her boo, Hunxho



While the couple seem happy to be back together, social media isn't entirely supportive, Their 18-year age gap has been a cause of chatter for fans, though neither artist seem to be concerned. Hunxho seemingly acknowledged the speculation in his latest single "Part Of The Plan," rapping: "If she's older than my age does that mean we can't date, is that the law?"

Keyshia Cole is 42 years old. That boy is 24. Which means his bones were mostly cartilage and he couldn’t form sentences when the Towers fell. And she was 20. 2 decades. 240 months. I do not feel bad for her. This is what happens when you’re an old ass freaky frog. — Grip Bayless✨ (@talleyberrybaby) May 3, 2024

Dubbed by critics as the "Princess of Hip-Hop Soul," this is Cole's latest attempt at love after finalizing her divorce from NBA player Daniel Gibson in 2020. She's been linked with Niko Khale and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown before confirming her relationship with Hunxho in April 2024.