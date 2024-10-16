Keyshia Cole's 25-Year-Old Boyfriend Gifts Her a Maybach for Her 43rd Birthday

Iconic R&B songstress Keyshia Cole is celebrating her 43rd birthday alongside her boyfriend, Atlanta rapper Hunxho. Her gifts from the 25-year-old were shockingly lavish, including a custom pink Maybach Mercedes truck and an iced-out custom AP watch.

The infatuation is seemingly mutual, with Cole getting a tattoo of Hunxho's real name, Ibrahim Muhammad Dodo, on her chest. Social media has been vocal about their 18-year age gap, finding Cole to be foolish for investing in the new relationship.

Hunxho seemingly acknowledged the speculation in his latest single "Part Of The Plan," rapping: "If she's older than my age does that mean we can't date, is that the law?" Despite the public response, Cole hasn't felt the need to hide the couple's new love, either. She recently shared a video of being caught off guard when her 5-year-old son Tobias began singing along to Hunxcho's music.

Dubbed by critics as the "Princess of Hip-Hop Soul," Cole has been romantically hopeful after finalizing her divorce from NBA player Daniel Gibson in 2020. She's been linked with Niko Khale and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown before confirming her relationship with Hunxho in April 2024. Beyond the noise, they continue to go strong as hip-hop's newest power duo.