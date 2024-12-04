Mitski Says TikTok Hit 'My Love Mine All Mine' Was Almost Not Released Because It Didn't 'Sound Good'

Mitski is celebrating the release of Spotify Wrapped by sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets of her biggest song, "My Love Mine All Mine"

For those that were her top listeners, she shared a special message about the song, revealing that it was almost not released because it did not "sound good."

"It's always the song that almost doesn't make it on the album that ends up being favorite. For 'The Land,' it was 'My Love Mine All Mine,'" she said.

Mitski went on to explain why the song almost did not make the cut on the project.

"Not because we didn't like it, but because we just couldn't figure out how to make it sound good for a while. I was almost like 'forget about it,'" she added.

Further into the video, Mitski shared that another one of her songs almost did not make another album. For her album Be the Cowboy, her song "Washing Machine Heart" almost did not make the cut.

"For 'Be the Cowboy,' it was 'Washing Machine Heart,' which I just thought was a silly song and Patrick the producer was like 'No we have to keep it.' Just weird," Mitski concluded.

mitski for her 2024 spotify wrapped message:



"It's always the song that almost doesn't make it on the album that ends up being everyone's favourite. For 'The Land' it was My Love Mine All Mine, not because we didn't like it... we just couldn't make it sound good for a while." pic.twitter.com/ukCd3t1NBu — ຸ (@MitskiCentral) December 4, 2024

"My Love Mine All Mine" would end up going viral on TikTok in 2023. Because of this, it became her biggest commercial hit to date. The song peaked at No. 26 in the United States. It was also her first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in that country as well.

The song faired better in the United Kingdom where it became a top 10 hit and peaked at No. 8 on their chart.

Since its release, the song has gone on to cross 1 billion streams and was the first song released through Dead Oceans to hit this mark.