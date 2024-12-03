Apple Music Replay Beats Spotify to the Punch, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar Dominate 2024 Listening Trends

Apple Music Replay is here!

The streaming service bested Spotify to become the first major one out of the two of them to unveil its year end listening statistics for those that use the platform. The service allows Apple Music subscribers to engage with what music was most popular on the streaming service this year. Artists can now share their year-end data, too, using Apple Music for Artists.

As for Spotify, the platform has not confirmed when exactly it stops tracking listener data for Wrapped this year, but we know it will at least be past Oct. 31. However, there is still no word on when Spotify listeners can expect their wrapped to come out.

When it comes to Apple Music, they shared that Taylor Swift and her album, she Tortured Poets Department were their Top Artist and Top Album.

@AppleMusic’s 2024 Top Artist and Top Album looks like Taylor Swift in this light. We’re loving it 🥹👏🤍 #AppleMusicReplay pic.twitter.com/gKK1cBBziK — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) December 3, 2024

However, the top song of 2024 was Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." It was Lamar's first-ever No. 1 on the year-end global songs chart. He's followed by Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" in second. Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" follows in third, Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is in fourth and Swift's "Cruel Summer" is in fifth.

Billie Eilish was previously named artist of the year following the release of her album Hit Me Hard and Soft and its string of successful singles like "Lunch" and "Birds of a Feather." The latter has been a mainstay in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for most of the year.

"It's always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly," Rachel Newman, Apple Music's senior director of Content and Editorial said in a statement to the Associated Press. "But what's been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn't just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely. It's that she's blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has — on her own terms, in her own way."

To find Apple Music Replay iPhone users with iOS 18.1 can access their 2024 Replay by opening the Apple Music app and using the Home, New or Search tabs. For those using previous iOS versions on either mobile or desktop, simply click on replay.music.apple.com.