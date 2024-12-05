'Mi Burrito Sabanero' was Already Famous, But Now David Bisbal Is Taking it to a New Level.

En español

The exceptional voice of David Bisbal is bringing a new dimension to 'El Burrito de Belén,' better known as 'Mi Burrito Sabanero,' one of the most popular Christmas carols worldwide. Its iconic "tukitukitukituki" resonates in households every holiday season.

The song was created in Venezuela in 1972, specifically in Caracas. It was written and recorded by artist and composer Hugo Blanco Manzo. Over the years, countless versions have emerged, with Bisbal's rendition being the latest.

The artist recently released an album dedicated to the holidays, titled 'Todo es Posible en Navidad' (everything is possible on Christmas). This collection includes classic carols, among them 'Mi Burrito Sabanero,' as a tribute to Venezuelans, particularly his wife, Rossana Zanetti—a model and actress from Venezuela—and mother of his children.

Bisbal & 'Mi Burrito Sabanero'

In an interview with Spanish program 'Cuerpos Especiales,' Bisbal shared how he decided to include this song and elevate it to a new level.

"We wanted to embark on a musical journey through the countries where we've worked, from South America to Mexico to the northern United States. The album includes standard songs with symphonic mariachi, but we couldn't overlook such an important piece as 'El Burrito Sabanero,' which embodies the Caribbean sound," Bisbal explained.

He admitted his version is more dance-prone than the original by Hugo Blanco Manzo, adding, "We gave it a more festive, rumbero twist, of course."

In 'Todo es Posible en Navidad,' Bisbal also pays tribute to iconic artists such as Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, The Beach Boys, The Supremes, James Brown, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Céline Dion, and Dolly Parton, with fresh versions of their classic holiday songs.

Tracks like 'Navidad Junto a Ti,' 'Blanca Navidad,' 'Cita en San Luis', 'Te Deseo Muy Felices Fiestas,' 'Siempre Te Recordaré,' and 'Jingle Bell Rock' are also part of this festive album.

"I thoroughly enjoyed being part of the recording process, from mariachi strings to brass sections," Bisbal said of what he considers one of the most significant projects of his career.

With this album, along with upcoming releases and his iconic songs, the Spanish superstar will tour several cities in Spain—including Almería, Seville, Bilbao, Zaragoza, Valencia, Málaga, Madrid, A Coruña, Granada, and Barcelona—in November 2025.

