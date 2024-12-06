Backstreet Boys' Kevin Richardson on Flavor Flav's Security Incident: 'We Didn't Know He Got Kicked Out'

Following the viral claims of Flavor Flav recounting his unfortunate experience of getting kicked out of the Backstreet Boys' dressing room, band member Kevin Richardson has imparted his take on the situation.

On December 5, Flavor Flav expressed his thoughts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), claiming that he got escorted out of the band's dressing room by NBC security.

After Flavor Flav had deleted the tweet, he uploaded another tweet saying how "broken" his spirit was due to the incident. "I deleted the tweet but my spirit is broken," Flavor Flav said.

On December 6, TMZ managed to land an interview with Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson, who was asked how he felt about Flavor Flav's incident. According to the short interview, Richardson clarified that the incident didn't happen in their dressing room, but in a "green room," where hosts, staff, and artists were lounging in.

"It wasn't a dressing room, it was the green room, everybody was there, all the hosts, artists, it was just a holding area because it was just a small place."

The singer was asked if Flavor Flav was the only one who got removed from the room. Richardson replied that he didn't know the rapper got kicked out.

"I didn't know he was kicked out, I never saw him get kicked out. We just all saw him and said 'Hey, what's up man? Good to see you!' and we didn't know he got kicked out."

Richardson also said that he'd step up and intervene if he had seen the incident, "Obviously, but it was packed and security was on high alert."

The singer also advised Flavor Flav to make a "call ahead" next time he visits the band and most likely to avoid issues with security.