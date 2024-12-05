Flavor Flav Says His Spirit is 'Broken' After Getting Escorted Out of Backstreet Boys Dressing Room

Flavor Flav revealed in a now-deleted tweet on how he got escorted out by security in the dressing room of Backstreet Boys.

On December 4, Flavor Flav posted an emotional tweet recounting the unfortunate incident he had experienced during NBC's annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree-Lighting event.

The tweet has already been deleted by the rapper, but some netizens managed to secure a screenshot. According to Flavor Flav's post, the musician recalled being invited to the Rockefeller Tree-Lighting and was even escorted to see the Backstreet Boys.

However, Flavor Flav claimed to have been removed by the security while in the boy band's dressing room. Security also told him that NBC didn't want him around and asked him to leave the area.

"I feel weird. I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonight and I was escorted to see my boys. THE BACKSTREET BOYS and we were backstage in their dressing room. Security came up to me and said @nbc does not want me in this area and I need to leave."

"At the same time, their social media woman came up and asked to capture social (media) content," Flavor Flav continued. "What did I ever do to NBC or anyone? All I ever do is try to spread joy and love, and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics."

They don’t deserve you pic.twitter.com/br2w8sgXGH — Tone Ciccarone 👨🏻‍💻🎹 (@tonyciccarone) December 5, 2024

Shortly, after the original tweet was deleted, Flavor Flav followed up a second post expressing his hurt.

"I deleted the tweet but my spirit is broken," he captioned.