Lizzo Secures Legal Win After Court Tosses Harassment Case Brought by Former Stylist

Lizzo achieved success in a legal battle when a harassment and discrimination case was dismissed by a California court earlier this week.

Back in September 2023, an ex-stylist of the singer, Asha Daniels, initiated a lawsuit claiming a "sexualized, racially charged, and unlawful work atmosphere" during her tenure at Lizzo's Big Grrrl Big Tour enterprise.

During her time employed, Daniels alleged experiencing both physical and verbal abuse from Lizzo's manager, Amanda Nomura.

This revelation surfaces a year following the "Truth Hurts" singer's plea for the dismissal of the lawsuit, which she deemed as "salacious" and lacking in merit.

Back in August 2023, the singer also faced a new legal challenge when three of her past backup dancers filed a lawsuit alleging instances of sexual harassment, fat shaming, and a toxic work atmosphere.

Despite these serious accusations, Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha ruled in favor of Lizzo's tour company on several claims, including disputes over unpaid overtime.

Upon review, the judge approved a partial request to dismiss certain claims based on Daniel's employment with Lizzo in Europe rather than the United States.

"These allegations do not establish plausibly that any portion of plaintiff's claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories," the judge said, per Rolling Stone.

The judge also noted that Lizzo's former stylist did not present proof of working overtime while on the Big Grrrl Big Tour.

The singer is reportedly determined to challenge the "unfounded" claims made against her.

An insider told Page Six, "There's a reason that Lizzo continues to fight long after most public figures would have settled – because these allegations are false and can't be allowed to stand."

"She is not going to stop fighting until every single one of these ridiculous smears is dismissed."

TMZ reported that the tour company is currently facing a lawsuit regarding harassment accusations, even though the performer herself is not held liable.

In a move last December 2023, Lizzo requested the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by her former tour stylist alleging harassment and discrimination.

In an effort to have the lawsuit brought by stylist and clothing designer Asha Daniels dismissed her legal representatives submitted a motion. They referred to Daniels as a "disgruntled" employee.

According to court documents obtained by People, the singer's attorneys argued that the lawsuit is "meritless and salacious," requesting its dismissal.