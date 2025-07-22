Lizzo’s Lawyers Slam Discrimination Lawsuit, Call Former Stylist 'Brazen Liar'

Lizzo's legal team is fighting back against a lawsuit filed by a former wardrobe assistant, calling the claims false and asking a judge to throw the case out before trial.

In new court documents, the Grammy-winning singer's lawyers described the lawsuit as "meritless" and referred to plaintiff Asha Daniels as a "brazen liar" and a "disgruntled former employee with an inflated ego."

According to SoapCentral, Daniels filed the suit in September 2023, accusing Lizzo's team of racial and fat-phobic comments, sexual harassment, and disability discrimination during the singer's 2023 European tour.

The lawyers argued that Daniels was unhappy in her role and had hoped for more direct access to Lizzo to pitch costume ideas.

"Once she joined the tour, it was immediately evident that she felt the role was beneath her," the 34-page filing states. It added that Daniels "got no closer to Lizzo than occasionally smiling at her in passing."

Lizzo's team says Daniels has not brought forward any witnesses to support her claims, especially her complaints of a hostile work environment caused by wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura.

According to the filing, Lizzo's tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, looked into Daniels' complaints and took them seriously, but the investigation didn't find any illegal behavior.

Tour Worker's Injury Claims Dismissed by Lizzo's Legal Team

Daniels also said she was denied proper care for an ankle injury, an allergic reaction, and even bleeding from broken acrylic nails.

But Lizzo's lawyers said none of those issues qualified as disabilities under the law. "She could not reasonably believe that a rolled ankle, broken acrylic nails, or feeling 'woozy' are disabilities under the ADA," the motion states.

They added that Daniels didn't ask for basic help like crutches or a ladder for her bunk bed.

Lizzo's legal team is now asking the judge to decide that her touring company, Big Grrrl, shouldn't be held responsible, pointing to the current evidence in the case, RollingStone said.

Last year, the judge decided to remove Lizzo from the list of defendants in the case.

Daniels' lawyer, Ronald Zambrano, responded by saying they weren't surprised by the defense's attempt to have the case dismissed.

He added that they're confident the judge will let the case move forward and are ready to take it to trial.

He accused Lizzo's team of trying to blame the victim and said it wouldn't work.

This lawsuit followed a similar case filed by three of Lizzo's former dancers, who also accused the singer of misconduct.

Lizzo has denied all the allegations, calling them "ridiculous" and "very silly" in a podcast appearance last year.